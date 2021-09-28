GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth $4,137,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth $1,700,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 249,266 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

