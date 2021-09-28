Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 57.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gartner by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 172.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $315.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

