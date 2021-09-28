GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Reiterated by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GME has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $189.48 on Monday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.38 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

