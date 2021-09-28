FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bogota Financial in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bogota Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $154.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBK. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 103,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

