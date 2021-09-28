FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Swisscom in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

