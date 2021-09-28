Fuse Network Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $111,092.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.