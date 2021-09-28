FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. FS KKR Capital also reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

FSK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

