Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

ULCC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 17,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

