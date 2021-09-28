Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES traded down GBX 22.20 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 769.80 ($10.06). 841,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,695. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 814.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.03. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.