Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,397,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

