freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.32 ($26.26).

FNTN opened at €22.49 ($26.46) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.88. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

