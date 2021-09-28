Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

