Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

