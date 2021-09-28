Fosun International Ltd Trims Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,544 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after buying an additional 1,605,914 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 117,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,343. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

