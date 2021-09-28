Fosun International Ltd Sells 5,471 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $225.85. 200,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,271. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.32 and a 200 day moving average of $229.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $439.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

