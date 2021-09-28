Fosun International Ltd Acquires 780 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fosun International Ltd raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 39,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 31,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after buying an additional 238,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 388,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 390,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,945. The company has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

