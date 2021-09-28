Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,551,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after buying an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $93.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

