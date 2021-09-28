Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,699 shares during the period. Fortis makes up approximately 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 1.34% of Fortis worth $279,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortis by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 835,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,750,000 after buying an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

FTS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

