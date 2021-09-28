Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Insider Elizabeth Gaines Sells 639,779 Shares

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider Elizabeth Gaines sold 639,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.69 ($10.49), for a total value of A$9,398,993.29 ($6,713,566.64).

Elizabeth Gaines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Elizabeth Gaines sold 113,994 shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.92 ($12.80), for a total value of A$2,042,658.49 ($1,459,041.78).

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.11 per share. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Final dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 10.05%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.38%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.