Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 315.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.57 ($4.12).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £640.21 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 165.49 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

