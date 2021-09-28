Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Forterra were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forterra by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.