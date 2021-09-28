Flux (FLUX) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.99 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and $1.06 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flux has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00252950 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00122878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00155693 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002155 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 186,711,058 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

