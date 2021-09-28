Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

