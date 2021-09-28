Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,819,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,152,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,780,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $483.04 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $518.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,965 shares of company stock valued at $69,874,053. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

