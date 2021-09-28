Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

