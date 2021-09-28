Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.