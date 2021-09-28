Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDP shares. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

