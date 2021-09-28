Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.06. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

