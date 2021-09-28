Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 100 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $285.36 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

