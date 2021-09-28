Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

