FirstService (TSE:FSV) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$191.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$228.25.

FSV opened at C$234.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$162.91 and a 1-year high of C$249.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 71.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$236.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$214.05.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$863.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

In other FirstService news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,369,754. Insiders have sold 8,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,072 over the last ninety days.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

