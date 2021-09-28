FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$168,000.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,584,000.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00.

FirstService stock opened at C$234.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$236.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$214.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$162.91 and a 52-week high of C$249.90.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$863.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$228.25.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

