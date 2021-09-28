First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

