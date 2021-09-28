First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.81 and last traded at $76.83. Approximately 237,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 388,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.