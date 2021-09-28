First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.