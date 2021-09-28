First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.40. First BanCorp. shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 2,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 203,928 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,205,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First BanCorp. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 149,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 315,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.