Findev Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Findev stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Findev has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Findev alerts:

About Findev

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.