Financial Contrast: Aadi Bioscience (AADI) and The Competition

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 888 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aadi Bioscience and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5015 18593 40495 778 2.57

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.63%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.06%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,674.63% -115.85% -26.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -20.05 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.33 million -2.43

Aadi Bioscience’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.