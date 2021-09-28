Financial Comparison: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) versus OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than OriginClear.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and OriginClear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A OriginClear $4.10 million 2.94 $13.26 million N/A N/A

OriginClear has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% OriginClear -838.58% -27.12% -2,176.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Materials beats OriginClear on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

