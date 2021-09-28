Financial Analysis: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.10 billion 0.94 $608.45 million $0.63 6.98 Orbsat $5.69 million 5.98 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 2 0 2.67 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 14.82% 19.42% 7.53% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

Volatility & Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Orbsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center. The Turkcell International segment includes the telecommunications operations in a number of emerging market geographies. The All Other segments specialize in consumer financing services, information and entertainment services. The company was founded by Mehmet Ermin Karamehmet and Hüseyin Murat Vargi on October 5, 1993 and is headquartered in Maltepe, Turkey.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

