Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $15.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $8.65 on Tuesday, hitting $407.71. 1,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

