Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Exelixis worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $148,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

