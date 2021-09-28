Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Position Increased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.70% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 51.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $193.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

