Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 97.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Evergy by 925.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Evergy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,940 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

