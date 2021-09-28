ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAMR. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of GAMR opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

