Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 56,354 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,354 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TBBK opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

