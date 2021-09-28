Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.