Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,596 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lindsay by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Lindsay by 305.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 20.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

