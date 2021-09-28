Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Transcat by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $485.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $68.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

