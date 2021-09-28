Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.80. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.